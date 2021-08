Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with this storm may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 213 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Henderson, Green Valley, Anthem, Sam Boyd Stadium, Paradise, East Las Vegas, Silverado Ranch, Seven Hills and Henderson Executive Airport. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH