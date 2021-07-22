Cancel
Innovative Curatorial Projects in Prints and Drawings

By Lauren Moya Ford
Hyperallergic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Getty Foundation has announced its latest round of grants for Curatorial Innovation in Prints and Drawings. Founded in 2018, the annual awards are part of the institution’s ongoing Paper Project initiative, which aims to help curators around the globe to make graphic arts collections more accessible to today’s audiences. This year, the Getty will award over $1.55 million in grants to 19 international cultural institutions for the development of exhibitions, publications, and digital programming related to prints and drawings. The winning projects encompass works created across more than 1,000 years of history in dozens of countries, and span a wide range of materials including unpublished sketchbooks, political posters and cartoons, illuminated manuscripts, architectural plans, maps, and more.

