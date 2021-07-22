Cancel
Yermin Mercedes deletes “It’s over” post about walking away from baseball, posts “I’m back” and “I will never give up”

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, 28-year-old White Sox rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes posted “It’s over” to Instagram, and said he was walking away from baseball “for a while.” Some took that as a permanent and decided retirement, but White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters after their game Wednesday that he planned to reach out to Mercedes. And on Thursday, Mercedes deleted his prior post and posted this phoenix with an “I’m back” message:

