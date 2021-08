School superintendents in six counties and the city of Berkeley jointly announced their support Friday for full in-person classes for the entirety of the 2021-22 school year. The announcement came from superintendents in Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Alameda counties in addition to the city of Berkeley and aligns with guidance from the California Department of Public Health that encourages schools across the state to reopen with modifications.