I’ve harped and preached about how USU needs to play much better defense if they want a chance at a successful 2021 campaign. The Aggies looked completely out of sync and utterly helpless at times last season. Most of the teams played were able to run the ball with ease against this front, with USU surrendering 224.7 yards per game and 35.2 points per game. Altogether, the unit was a hot mess and there is seemingly nowhere to go but up from there.