Tour a $43M mansion with a car showroom

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 11 days ago
Architectural Digest takes you on a tour of the Brentwood Oasis, a massive $43 million compound developed and designed by Ramtin Ray Nosrati with amenities that make it feel more like a private resort. Situated on approximately 1.3 acres of land in sunny California, Brentwood Oasis features a stunning pool/outdoor bar area complemented by a full spa just inside. A ten-car showroom garage is perfect for displaying your most prized automotive possessions. And the outdoor half basketball court is decked out in purple gold and black to honor the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

