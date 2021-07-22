Cancel
The Ridiculous Number Of Ingredients In A McDonald's McRib

By Adrianna MacPherson
Mashed
Mashed
 11 days ago
Though it's not a regular item on their menu and only appears for limited-time stints, the McDonald's McRib has earned many fans over the years who simply can't get enough of the unique fast food sandwich. However, if you've chowed down on quite a few McRibs over the years, you may want to pause and examine what exactly is in those seemingly simple sandwiches, because it turns out that each McRib contains a laundry list of 70 total ingredients (via Time). That's right — 70.

Mashed

Mashed

