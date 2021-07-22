The SBA Targeted EIDL Advance grant program deadline looms, but billions remain in popular program

Communities across the country are being given the opportunity to apply for a portion of a $3 billion allocation from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina M. Raimonda, has announced six programs, collectively named Investing in America’s Communities, that are open for application immediately. These will be administered by the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The six programs include the Build Back Better Regional Challenge which has $1 billion available for capitalization of American ingenuity and workers, providing regional investments to assist with revitalization of economies. There is $500 million in the Good Jobs Challenge which is designed to get Americans back into good-paying jobs. Another half billion is being set aside for Economic Adjustment Assistance that will help communities plan, build, innovate and get people back to work by meeting local needs. The Indigenous Communities program has a $100 million allocation and will work with Tribal Governments and Indigenous communities to assist with pandemic recovery. The Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program has $750 million available to help this hard-hit industry recover from pandemic-related closures. And finally, there is $90 million set aside for Statewide Planning, Research and Networks. This includes funding for state efforts and grants to build Communities of Practice. Included within these six programs is $300 million in a Coal Communities Commitment for recovery and creation of new jobs. Region XII Council of Governments in Carroll can provide more information on available programs as well as application assistance. Contact details are included below.