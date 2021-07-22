Cancel
The SBA Targeted EIDL Advance grant program deadline looms, but billions remain in popular program

By Andy Medici
 11 days ago
The U.S. Small Business Administration still has more than $27 billion left in its Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance grant program months after launching — but it only has until the end of the year to disburse the funds. “Congress appropriated funds and identified a specific deadline for eligible...

