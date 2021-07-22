First responders sweat it out in hot car to demonstrate dangers of high temperatures

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - On average, 38 children die each year in the United States from being left in hot cars, according to national data. “People always say, ‘I just can’t see how that would happen. I just can’t see that I would ever do that,’” Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said. “It’s happened to the children of doctors, police officers, lawyers, school teachers, all the professions you’d think they would know, they wouldn’t do something like that. It’s happened.”