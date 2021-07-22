Cancel
Internet

Snapchat just announced its largest user growth in years

By N. Lee
Engadget
 11 days ago

Snapchat is enjoying its highest user growth in years, according to its latest earnings report. Daily active users have increased to 293 million, which is a 23 percent growth from this time last year. That’s the best Snap Inc has seen in a while; it tops the company’s prior best of 22 percent, which happened four years ago. The number even tops Twitter’s, which recently reported 206 million daily users in the second quarter.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Inc#Spotlight#Tiktok#Snapchatters#Ar Lenses
