Teen with speech impediment kicked out of class for not wearing mask, CA lawsuit says

Well, "hot vax summer" isn't quite working out as planned. Driven by the Delta variant, cases of COVID-19 are rising in all 50 states and have tripled nationwide in the last two weeks. The spread is mostly among the unvaccinated, although "breakthrough" infections—people who test positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated—are also being reported. The sudden upswing alarmed officials in Los Angeles County, who announced the reinstatement of an indoor face mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.