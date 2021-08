Palo Alto set to receive $6M in earmarks for long-planned project. It's easy to see why Palo Alto wants to replace Fire Station 4. Quaint and charming, with a statue of a Dalmatian gracing its entrance, the station near Mitchell Park is, above all, small. A fire engine and ambulance have to perform a three-point turn to back into the bay, which is barely high enough to accommodate the bulky Fire Department apparatuses.