Obituaries

In Loving Memory Of Robert W. Mohr

By Submitted Content
Posted by 
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who departed this life fifteen years ago on July 21, 2006. A day has not gone by that we don’t think of the laughter, good times, and wonderful memories we have shared. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love could have saved you, you...

centraljersey.com

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/
