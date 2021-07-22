In Loving Memory Of Robert W. Mohr

– Robert “Bobby” W. Deyette, 74, passed away on July 28, 2021 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester following an illness. He leaves his loving wife of 24 years, Donna (Rivers) Deyette; his children, Missy Fasshauer, Shellie Noel, Matthew and Heidi Deyette; his stepchildren, Gary and Christopher Jennings and also Jennifer Birtz; and his grandchildren, Nicole and Kenny Maranda, Katie and Tommy Deyette, Alexis, Tyler, Eliesia, Ellianna and Zaiden Jennings, Arianna Dubois, and Connor and Adaline Jennings. Bobby was predeceased by his brothe,r Edward. He leaves his brother, Daniel Deyette; sister, Barbara Deyette of Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
