In Loving Memory Of Robert W. Mohr

John Lawrence Poston was born 12/19/1942 in Lincolnton, NC to parents John Lee Poston and Ethel Ramseur Poston. He had 4 sisters Frankie Edgerton (deceased), Beverly Derr (deceased), Ann Burton, Amelia Alexander. He was drafted into the Army in 1964 and was stationed at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. After he left the military, he stayed and worked in the Seattle area. He enjoyed music and played in a band. He was also known to be an avid chess player. He was involved in the struggle for social justice and joined the local Black Panther organization. He is survived by two sons, Jon Jahmal Poston (Belinda) and Asim Poston (Herrera) and granddaughters Vanessa, Valencia, and Victoria and many nieces and nephews. We want to especially thank his sister Amelia for all her love and support.