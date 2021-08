This week, six states saw a 400% increase in COVID cases, as the Delta variant proves, in the words of the CDC, as contagious as chickenpox and 100 million Americans have yet to be vaccinated. Concerned for your staying alive, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on This Week yesterday to sound the alarm. Read on for six pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.