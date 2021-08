Spring record: 4-1 Strengths: The Saints were one of the area’s best teams during the spring, with their only loss to Diamond Ranch in the Valle Vista League championship game. They return four all-league performers, including all-purpose threat Ty Coleman, who transferred last season from Rowland and played running back for the Saints. This season he will likely replace Ryan Bulick (graduated) at quarterback, as well as play linebacker. A player to watch is Decker Degraaf, who starred as a freshman at tight end. He will be one of the area’s best sophomores. He also will play linebacker. The Saints also have great continuity with their coaching staff.