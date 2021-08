Yesterday's session, the pair was moving in a narrow range between the resistance level 1.3932 and the level of 1.3884. Despite the halt in gains, the 1.4000 psychological resistance is still the most important for the bulls to control. The British pound has outperformed many currencies including the US currency recently with the surrendered Coronavirus which is widely cited to improve appetite among institutional analysts, investors and traders, which could keep the GBP/USD pair in full swing higher for the coming days.