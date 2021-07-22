Cancel
Pelicans Officially Hire Willie Green As Head Coach

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans have named Willie Green the team’s new head coach. Green becomes the eighth head coach in franchise history. “After an extensive and collaborative search, Willie stood out among an impressive group of candidates as the best person to lead our team moving forward,” said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “We are very happy to welcome Willie as our new head coach and we look forward to working with him to guide our team on the court as we work towards bringing a championship to New Orleans.”

