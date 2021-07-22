Cancel
Massive sturgeon jumps out of water in British Columbia river

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 11 days ago
July 22 (UPI) -- The crew of a British Columbia fishing tour boat captured video of the moment a massive, 9-foot sturgeon leaped out of a river and nearly landed on a boat.

Yves Bisson, the fishing tour operator who posted the video to TikTok, said the crew was on the Fraser River in Chilliwack when the substantial sturgeon took a flying leap into the air.

"It almost landed in the boat, and the guy holding the rod couldn't believe what he just saw," Bisson told WABC-TV.

Bisson estimated the fish weighed about 350 pounds and most likely was 50 years old or more.

He said the fish was tagged for research purposes and released back into the river.

"It was the fish of a lifetime," Bisson said.

