Missouri State

Missouri Bans Natural Gas Bans

By Jakob Puckett
showmeinstitute.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislators in Jefferson City recently passed a law barring policymakers in cities and counties from banning the use of natural gas in homes and businesses. The law technically prohibits cities and counties from banning the use of any fuel source, but natural gas has been a target nationwide for cities attempting to reduce fossil fuel usage. Cities including Denver, Seattle, and 42 municipalities in California have banned natural gas for various usages in new construction. Brookline, Massachusetts, voted to ban natural gas usage in new construction as well, although this was later struck down as violating state law. The purpose of these laws is to replace natural gas with electricity, although this is complicated by the fact that electricity generation often requires fossil fuels.

