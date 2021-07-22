Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins would rather retire than get COVID-19 vaccine?

Chris Pedota via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It was only a matter of time before NFL players would take to social media to respond to information in a memo that shows the league could force forfeits and withhold pay if games can't occur, as scheduled, during the upcoming season because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated personnel.

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was among them, although he apparently had second thoughts and deleted an initial tweet suggesting he could consider retiring to avoid receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot: