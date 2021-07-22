Cancel
Pittsburg, KS

Aggravated Battery Arrest

pittks.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURG, KS – On Sunday, July 11, 2010, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to 208 W. 23rd Street for a report of a disturbance at that location. As officers arrived in the area, they located a white male walking east on 23rd Street. Officers observed the subject was bleeding from his forehead, mouth, and left ear. The victim reported to the officers that he was struck in the head with a baseball bat upon arriving at 208 W. 23rd Street to discuss an on-going quarrel with the resident.

Pittsburg, KS
