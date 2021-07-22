Cancel
Missouri State

Voters Prevail In Missouri: 275,000 To Gain Access To Health Care

By St. Louis Public Radio
northernpublicradio.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that an additional 275,000 low-income individuals in the state are again eligible for publicly-funded health care. Missouri voters successfully pushed through a state constitutional amendment on the ballot last August to adopt Medicaid expansion, but the Republican-dominated legislature refused to implement it, prompting Gov. Mike Parson, also a Republican, to pull the plug on plans to bolster the health care program.

