Analysis: New commit DL Dani Dennis-Sutton brings unique athletic talent to Penn State

This isn’t a misprint; you’re not in the wrong place. It’s the week after perennial West contender Iowa, and it’s time to talk about the Indiana Hoosiers. Candystripes has gotten us started with his look back at the arrival, Cinderella run, and potential highway robbery of the 2020 Hoosiers. But as we look at the growth of Indiana football in the last decade, maybe this wasn’t just a flash in the pan, but the honest-to-goodness arrival of the Hoosiers under Tom Allen.