Analysis: New commit DL Dani Dennis-Sutton brings unique athletic talent to Penn State

By Brian Dohn
247Sports
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inside look at what Penn State is getting in Top 50 prospect Dani Dennis-Sutton, a defensive lineman from Maryland.

247sports.com

247Sports

247Sports

State
Maryland State
#Penn State#American Football#Dl Dani Dennis Sutton
Sports
Penn State University
College Sports
Football
Sports
