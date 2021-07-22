Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 312 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of New Harmony, or 29 miles southwest of Cedar City, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pine Valley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH