Severe Weather Statement issued for Oneida, Power by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oneida; Power THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL ONEIDA AND SOUTH CENTRAL POWER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.