Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the Williams Fork burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Flooding is possible downstream of the burn area along the Williams Fork. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Williams Fork burn area. Up to 0.3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Grand County This includes the following streams and drainages West Fork Clear Creek, Bobtail Creek, South Fork Williams Fork, Keyser Creek, Boham Creek, Middle Fork Williams Fork, Darling Creek, Kinney Creek, Williams Fork, Ute Creek and Saint Louis Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE