National Park Service adds to Idaho site; watch Olympic rock climbing at Boise gym

By Nicole Blanchard
Idaho Statesman
 12 days ago

The National Park Service has added public land to a national reserve site in Idaho known for its rock climbing opportunities, according to a news release. The NPS added 22 acres of public land to the City of Rocks National Reserve south of Burley, thanks to an acquisition of private land that was already included in the reserve. The tract of land, known as the Gibson property, features the Dungeon, Crystal Cow and Electric Avenue rock formations.

