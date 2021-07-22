Oft-injured Avalanche forward Matt Calvert retires at 31

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has re-signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season. Sherwood, 26, split the 2020-21 campaign between the Avalanche and the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles. He appeared in 16 games with the Avs, recording three points (0g/3a) and finished second on the team in hits per 60 minutes (17.05). He had a career-high eight hits on April 28 at Vegas, the most by an Avalanche player in 2020-21. Signed by Colorado as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, Sherwood made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 3 of the Avs' second-round series against Vegas on June 4 and recorded an assist for his first career postseason point. He also appeared in 10 regular-season contests with the Eagles and collected 16 points (10g/6a) to finish second in points per game (1.60) among all AHL players who played at least 10 games.