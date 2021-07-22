Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oft-injured Avalanche forward Matt Calvert retires at 31

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert announced his retirement Thursday after 11 seasons in the NHL. The oft-injured Calvert was limited to 18 games last season by a variety of injuries, including a concussion. The two-way forward spent his first eight seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiefer Sherwood
Person
Matt Calvert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Ap#The Columbus Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Matt Calvert announces he is retiring from the NHL

Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert has announced his retirement from the NHL after 10 seasons and 566 games. The 31-year-old was limited to 18 games last season with the Avalanche due to complications from post-concussion syndrome. After spending most of his career playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Calvert signed...
NHLchatsports.com

Avalanche selects Swedish forward Oskar Olausson with 28th pick in NHL draft

More than three hours after the NHL began Friday night, the Avalanche finally made its first-round pick and chose Swedish forward Oskar Olausson at No. 28. Olausson, 18, played for two professional leagues in Sweden last season, producing a combined six goals and 10 points in 27 games. He also played juniors for HV 71 Jr., where he contributed 27 points (14 goals) in 16 games.
NHLNHL

Calvert retires from NHL after 11 seasons

Forward played 566 regular-season games with Blue Jackets, Avalanche. Matt Calvert retired from the NHL on Thursday after 11 seasons. The 31-year-old forward had three assists in 18 games with the Colorado Avalanche this season and did not play after March 23 because of an undisclosed injury. Calvert scored 203...
NHLNHL

Avalanche Re-Signs Kiefer Sherwood

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has re-signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season. Sherwood, 26, split the 2020-21 campaign between the Avalanche and the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles. He appeared in 16 games with the Avs, recording three points (0g/3a) and finished second on the team in hits per 60 minutes (17.05). He had a career-high eight hits on April 28 at Vegas, the most by an Avalanche player in 2020-21. Signed by Colorado as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, Sherwood made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 3 of the Avs' second-round series against Vegas on June 4 and recorded an assist for his first career postseason point. He also appeared in 10 regular-season contests with the Eagles and collected 16 points (10g/6a) to finish second in points per game (1.60) among all AHL players who played at least 10 games.
NHLmarkerzone.com

MATT CALVERT CALLS IT A CAREER AFTER 11 SEASONS WITH AVS, BLUE JACKETS

The Colorado Avalanche just lost forward Joonas Donskoi to the Seattle Kraken during Wednesday's expansion draft and now it appears as though another Avs forward is on his way out as well. Per the Avs' official Twitter account, the announcement was made that 31-year-old Matt Calvert has decided to hang...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche sign veteran forward Darren Helm to one-year, $1M deal

Longtime Detroit Red Wings forward Darren Helm signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche in free agency. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports the deal carries a $1M cap hit. Come October, Helm will play his first NHL game outside of the Detroit Red Wings organization. After 14 seasons in Detroit, which included 744 games and a Stanley Cup ring, Helm will depart for Denver for what could be his last season in the NHL. Helm’s dealt with constant injury issues, mainly concussions, throughout his career. He’s still managed to tally over 100 goals and 250 points over the course of his career. Last season was a career-worst for the 34-year-old, however, scoring just eight points in 47 games.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

More Depth Signings. Are The Avalanche Better Or Worse?

The Colorado Avalanche extended Tyson Jost for a couple of more seasons with an AAV of $2 million. It will carry Jost through the 2022-23 season and allow him to have one more year with RFA eligibility before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Jost is another one of those "pieces"...
NHLNHL

Darcy Kuemper Embracing Avalanche Opportunity

Darcy Kuemper knows the expectations for the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the 2021-22 season. It's finishing the year with the Stanley Cup in tow, and he fully embraces the team's high standard it has set for itself. "I'm just so excited to get the opportunity to be a part of...
NHLchatsports.com

Ryan Murray signs for one year with Colorado Avalanche

One last piece of the Colorado Avalanche’s offseason is complete with the signing of left handed defenseman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth $2 million. The former 2012 second overall draft selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets Murray spent seven seasons with the organization before moving on to New Jersey prior to the 2020-21 season where he scored 14 points in 48 games. No doubt Avalanche assistant general manager Chris MacFarland was comfortable with and influential in bringing Murray in on a reasonable contract.
NHLchatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche: Evaluation of Offseason Moves So Far

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: Brandon Saad #20 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a first-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on June 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Evander Kane Responds; NHL Trade Rumors

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has now publicly denied allegations from his estranged wife Anna that he bet on games he played in and attempted to throw games for his own financial gains:. Just as the NHL trade and free agent markets seemed to be dying down, Evander Kane...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLtheScore

Winners and losers from NHL free agency's frenetic start

Day 1 of the NHL's free-agent frenzy is in the books, and what a day it was. According to CapFriendly, more than $783 million was spent on over 160 signings Wednesday. Below, we dive into the winners and losers from Wednesday's festivities. Moves made in the days leading up to free agency were also considered for this exercise.
NHLmarkerzone.com

PREDS FORWARD MATT DUCHENE SENDS VIDEO TO LUKE PROKOP TO SHOW SUPPORT

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop took a very courageous step forward on Monday, when he became the first NHL prospect to come out, with the full support of his WHL team (the Calgary Hitmen), the Nashville Predators organization and the NHL and publicly announce that he is gay. While the...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on David Krejci, New York Islanders and More

Former Boston Bruins center David Krejci may have announced his intentions of returning to the Czech Republic to continue his playing career, but that did not stop other teams from reaching out regarding his plans. The latest on Boston's now-former alternate captain headlines a collection of NHL rumors that also...
NHLPosted by
MassLive.com

For Bruins forward Nick Foligno, the draw to sign in Boston was about more than just hockey | Matt Vautour

Nick Foligno the hockey player liked joining the Bruins for all the reasons all hockey players do: The history. The passionate fan base in a city that loves the sport. The chance to play with Patrice Bergeron on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations. All of those contributed to him signing with the team as a free agent Wednesday. Foligno is a second-generation NHL player and has appreciated this stuff his whole life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy