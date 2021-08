After much anticipation, Huckberry’s annual summer sale has at last arrived and with it comes the opportunity to save up to 35% on more than 1,000 items, including everything from clothing to home decor to cookware and more. Because the sale is so massive and your time so precious, we’ve gone ahead and picked out what we believe to be the not-to-miss deals from the sale, so you can go ahead and waste no time when it comes to saving. And if there’s something you feel like we might have missed, feel free to peruse the sale for yourself here.