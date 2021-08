If you're in the UK especially, you might be at the point of this heatwave where you're looking for absolutely anything that'll take the edge off. Enter the Columbia Coolhead II cap. While hats are excellent for keeping the sun off your head and providing some shade for your face, when it's really hot, or you're using them for exercise, they get sweaty and uncomfortable fast. Columbia aims to solve this issue by adding some innovations specifically designed to wick away moisture and actively keep you cooler when you sweat.