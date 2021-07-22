Cancel
Education

Some school districts discussing return to mask mandates

By Justin Papp
GreenwichTime
 12 days ago

Students and staff in the Kansas City public school district will likely be required to wear masks when school starts next month because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region, a district official said. No final decision has been made but Sara Williams, a COVID-19 coordinator for the...

www.greenwichtime.com

State
Kansas State
Savannah, GAWTGS

CDC has new guidelines for K-12 schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Friday, the CDC put out new guidelines for reopening schools that prioritize getting students back into the classroom. They maintain that students who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks and social distance, but ultimately, they are leaving mask-wearing requirements up to the individual school districts.
Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
Dayton, OHWDTN

Local school districts announce mask guidelines for 2021-2022 school year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – School districts in the Miami Valley recently announced their updated mask policies for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. On Tuesday, July 27, the Ohio Department of Health released COVID-19 recommendations for schools. The department said unvaccinated people should wear masks and recommended COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and eligible students.
Educationallongeorgia.com

U.S. Department of Education Releases “Return to School Roadmap” for the 2021-2022 School Year

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) released the “Return to School Roadmap,” a resource to support students, schools, educators, and communities as they prepare to return to safe, healthy in-person learning this fall and emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. The Roadmap provides key resources and supports for students, parents, educators, and school communities to build excitement around returning to classrooms this school year and outlines how federal funding can support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning. Over the course of the next several weeks as schools reopen nationwide, the Roadmap will lay out actionable strategies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance for K-12 schools, so that schools can minimize transmission and sustain in-person learning all school-year long.
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

Back to School Information for 2021-2022 School Year

Last Updated on August 1, 2021 by Cass County Online. (This info was originally posted on July 20, 2021) As schools in Cass County, Indiana prepare for the 2021-2022 school year, we thought it would be helpful to gather some links in one post. There may be updates so continue...
Educationcdc.gov

Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Kindergarten (K)-12 Schools

Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority. Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports. Masks...
Eugene, ORkezi.com

K-12 students respond to mask mandate for fall

EUGENE, Ore. --- Governor Kate Brown said she's imposing the mask mandates for students grades K-12 this fall to protect those who are still ineligible for the vaccine. KEZI 9 News spoke with several students who fall in that age range to see what they think of the change. Josh...
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Fayetteville School Board expresses support for change in mask law

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board on Thursday called for state lawmakers to grant it the ability to require once again that students and employees wear masks at school. The board, by a 7-0 vote, approved a resolution expressing its opposition to a new state law that bars schools from imposing a mask requirement.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

School Districts Still Deciding On Implementing Mask Mandates & Covid-19 Protocols For Upcoming School Year

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Masks may not be required in classrooms this fall depending on the county where children attend school. However, with Covid-19’s Delta Variant on the rise, doctors are urging people to mask up whether they have been vaccinated or not. Regardless of what county you live in masking on the bus is a federal mandate and children being transported to and from school will still need to wear one. Dr. David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said, “the number of cases of Covid in children and younger adolescents is going up.” He said...
Kansas Statewibwnewsnow.com

Kansas Schools Face Mix of Recommendations and Mandates

Governor Laura Kelly is recommending that nearly everyone inside K-12 schools or riding school buses in Kansas be required to wear a mask, and Kansas State University will require masks in its buildings, whether people are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Kelly’s office issued updated guidance for elementary, middle, and...
Clark County, NVthenevadaindependent.com

As Clark County brings back partial mask mandate, still no decision from school districts, colleges on student mask requirements

As school supplies fill store aisles and August inches closer, it’s unclear whether face masks should be added to back-to-school shopping lists. The cloth coverings became a staple of student attire when schools reopened campuses during the last academic year. Then COVID-19 vaccines rolled out and case counts began dropping in the spring, prompting many districts and colleges to follow new CDC guidance and relax face mask policies.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Some Baltimore-area districts still undecided on mask requirements for school year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - This week, the American Academy of Pediatrics published back-to-school recommendations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. AAP represents 67,000 pediatricians and publicly said Monday it strongly recommends in-person learning, vaccinations for all who are eligible, and universal masking for anyone above the age of two. Districts around...

