Penn State decision day: Top recruit Dani Dennis-Sutton chooses Nittany Lions

theintell.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State already had built the foundation to one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. Even before its most prized prospect made his college football decision. Dani Dennis-Sutton, one of the highest-rated prospects in the nation, picked Penn State over Georgia and Alabama on Thursday. The move continues a landslide of verbal commitments for the Nittany Lions over the past few weeks.

