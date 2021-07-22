Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Space Jam' director slams the new sequel and claims it took him 5 tries just to get through it

By Debanjali Bose
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PX0qI_0b53p4Am00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tRJO_0b53p4Am00
"Space Jam" director Joe Pytka reportedly told TMZ "LeBron ain't Michael."

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

  • "Space Jam" director Joe Pytka says it took him five tries to finish watching "A New Legacy."
  • Pytka criticized LeBron James as the leading man as well as the sequel's Bugs Bunny storyline.
  • "The truth is that LeBron ain't Michael," Pytka told TMZ, according to a story published Wednesday.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Joe Pytka, who directed 1996's original "Space Jam" movie, claims it took him five tries just to finish watching the sequel, "A New Legacy."

The director slammed the LeBron James-led sequel in a reported conversation with TMZ, published on Wednesday . According to the publication, Pytka thought the 2021 film was boring and an uninteresting mess.

Pytka also wasn't particularly impressed with the sequel's choice to cast James in the main role.

"The truth is that LeBron ain't Michael," Pytka reportedly told TMZ.

Pytka pointed out to TMZ that the 1996 film's plot contained references to Jordan's personal life ( like the NBA star's brief professional baseball career ) while the sequel didn't get as intimate in its portrayal of James.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atdST_0b53p4Am00
Michael Jordan in the 1996 "Space Jam."

Space Jam

Even though Pytka might argue that "Space Jam" and "A New Legacy" have totally different approaches in how they treat their main characters, the two movies actually have remarkably similar plots . Both revolve around NBA superstars trapped in alternate dimensions, forced to play basketball in exchange for their freedom.

More importantly, both the 1996 movie and the 2021 sequel feature Bugs Bunny and the rest of the beloved Looney Tunes crew - although Pytka reportedly told TMZ that he thought Bugs' storyline in "A New Legacy" is "heartbreaking."

Pytka told the publication that he thought the new sequel makes Bugs look "like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long."

The "Space Jam" director's criticism of the sequel doesn't stop with James and Bugs.

He also reportedly told TMZ that he wasn't impressed with the movie's soundtrack or the supporting cast in "A New Legacy," including NBA stars Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis. (The Pytka-directed "Space Jam" included Bill Murray and NBA greats like Charles Barkley and Larry Bird in supporting roles alongside Jordan.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zq9P9_0b53p4Am00
Bugs Bunny in "A New Legacy."

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Pytka isn't "A New Legacy's" only critic (although this reporter personally thought the 2021 movie was an entertaining one-time watch with a solid acting effort from James).

Movie critics at large have panned the sequel's weak plot , with some even calling it a "two-hour commercial" for Warner Bros. , the movie studio behind it, because it's packed with dozens of references to other WB-owned movies and TV shows, like "Harry Potter," "Games of Thrones," and even "Casablanca."

Beyond Pytka's and critics' complaints, fans of the original also didn't like how the new movie desexualized the cartoon character Lola Bunny (who spent most of the first "Space Jam" in tiny shorts and a crop top), calling her less-sexy redesign an example of "cancel culture."

For his part, "A New Legacy" director Malcolm D. Lee defended Lola's new toned-down look earlier this month, telling Entertainment Weekly he "had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Joe Pytka
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Nba#Space Jam#Basketball#Nba#Looney Tunes#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
NBAPosted by
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Brings Wife & Adorable Daughter Zhuri, 6, To ‘Space Jam 2’ Premiere — Photos

Six-year-old Zhuri James had a special night out with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, at the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere on July 12. LeBron James was the man of the hour at the July 12 premiere of his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. His beautiful wife, Savannah James, was by his side for the big night, and the pair’s youngest child, Zhuri James, was also in attendance. LeBron and Savannah posed for a bunch of photos together on the red carpet, and were joined by Zhuri for a family shot, as well. Savannah looked stunning in her strapless green dress, while Zhuri was too cute in her floral frock and sandals.
Los Angeles, CAlakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the original “Space Jam” director slamming LeBron’s remake | UNDISPUTED

The director of the original Space Jam has spoken out against LeBron's new version. Joe Pytka told TMZ that it took him 5 different sittings to finish the new 2-hour version movie, in addition to ripping the soundtrack and its depiction of Bugs Bunny. But perhaps his biggest target was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James himself, explaining that the King doesn't have the superstar je na sais quoi that MJ had, saying quote 'the truth is that LeBron ain't Michael.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the original director's comments.
MoviesEW.com

Original Space Jam director slams new film: 'It's not Space Jam. Michael Jordan is Space Jam'

We've found one of those haters LeBron James recently said hi to: Space Jam director Joe Pytka. The filmmaker behind the beloved 1996 film has long been against the idea of a follow-up, telling EW back in 2016 that "it's ridiculous to try and make a different movie out of it." Well, he has now seen James' Space Jam: A New Legacy, or at least tried to see it, as Pytka shared with TMZ that it took him five sittings to finish. Among his complaints were the "insignificant" soundtrack and that Bugs Bunny "looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long."
NBALoyola Phoenix

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is a Shameless Cash Grab

Who’s the best basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan or LeBron James?. This question has fueled intense debates between friends, family and sports commentators. Jordan fans will quickly go to his six NBA championships, while James enthusiasts will highlight the fact that he’s the only player to ever be voted as NBA Finals MVP for three separate teams. With James’ latest venture into the movies, sports fans will have another aspect of the superstars’ legacies to analyze: who has the better “Space Jam?”
NBAPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Space Jam Director Rips Into LeBron James And A New Legacy

The original Space Jam is one of those movies that a generation of young people, for whatever reason, truly embraced. It's fondly looked back on by many, which is a big reason why the idea of making a Space Jam sequel was around for a long time-- and it was something fans wanted to see years before it ever happened. Now the new Looney Tunes basketball movie is here with LeBron James, and fans seem to embracing the new film well enough. Although one person who is apparently quite unimpressed with it is Joe Pytka, the director of the original Space Jam.
Chicago, ILJournal & Topics

New ‘Space Jam’ No Slam Dunk

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (118 min., Rated PG for cartoon violence and some mild language). 7 out of 10. In 1996 when “Space Jam” came out starring our very own superstar Michael Jordan, it was revolutionary and original…not to be copied. At least, that’s what I thought until a number of years ago another “Space Jam” was conjured up with “that generation’s” Michael Jordan — that being LeBron James. Let’s get one thing straight…being in Chicago…Jordan, like Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson (and I suppose Kareem Abdul Jabbar) all won their championship rings playing for one team…all earned. James won his rings by jumping ship “three times” (something brought up in the new movie numerous times) to be encircled with other star players to “manufacture” their championships. I freely admit that LeBron is an amazing player — but he doesn’t make the team…the team makes him.
NBAepicstream.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy Slams Black Widow At Box Office

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. LeBron James not only dominated the court; he also lorded over the box office as he slams on Black Widow with the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. The family film set a record during the pandemic era of a staggering $31.6M during its opening weekend in North America.
NBAFremont Tribune

Kavan: ‘Space Jam’ sequel far from slam dunk

Twenty-five years after the Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan teamed up to take on the Monstars in “Space Jam,” it’s Lebron James’ turn to lace up his sneakers in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”. Four NBA championships and four MVP awards later, and the rest is history. LeBron James —...
NBASanta Maria Times

LeBron's 'Space Jam' sequel is just a cheap facsimile Filmaniacs

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is a straight-up caravan of garbage. The film — starring NBA champion and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James — is literally a retread of the original 1996 film with Michael Jordan. The film opens up with a 1998 flashback of young LeBron losing a youth...
Movieskslsports.com

Reviewing Space Jam: A New Legacy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A lot of buzz has surrounded the release of the new Space Jam movie starring Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. I was able to take my 5-year-old son to see the movie on Tuesday afternoon and wanted to give it a review for those that are considering seeing Space Jam: A New Legacy.
MoviesMovieWeb

Space Jam 2 Director Wants The Rock for Space Jam 3

Long, long awaited comedy sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, is currently lighting up both the big screen and the box office, and though the standalone follow-up took the better part of 25 years to come to fruition, talk has already turned to a third movie. But who could possibly live up to the likes of Michael Jordan and Lebron James? Well, director Malcolm D. Lee has a pretty solid idea...
NBAPosted by
Daily News

‘Space Jam’ director slams reboot, LeBron James’ star power

Now that’s a slam. Joe Pytka, the director of the original 1996 “Space Jam,” trashed Warner Bros.’ new sequel as an uninteresting mess, according to TMZ. Pytka told the gossip blog that it took him five sittings to make it through “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — which premiered last week in theaters and on HBO Max and is doing well at the box office despite a negative reception from critics — ...
MoviesComicBook

Space Jam 2 Funko Pops Get a Sequel

Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, which means that Funko has the greenlight to debut more Pop figures from the film. The wave 2 common lineup includes The Brow, Bugs Bunny dribbling, LeBron leaping, and the villain AI-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) with his sidekick Pete. Pre-orders for these Pop figures are available now here at Entertainment Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy