Justice Department won't probe Michigan nursing home deaths

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
nbc25news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Justice Department will not open a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan's nursing homes. The notification to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday came nearly 11 months after the department's Civil Rights Division requested data from the Democratic governors of four states, including Michigan, and said it was considering whether to investigate under a federal law that protects the rights of people in public nursing homes.

