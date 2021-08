As you make your way through Genshin Impact 2.0’s latest content, taking you to the new land of Inazuma, you’re going to come across Electro Barriers (or Thunder Barriers as the game calls them). These are semi-clear forcefields that you cannot walk through, and, unfortunately for us, contain items or quest objectives that we’ll need to interact with. In this guide, we’ll explain how to break Inazuma electro barriers in Genshin Impact, so you can continue on with your questing.