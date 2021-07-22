Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun Prairie, WI

Man arrested after shooting in Sun Prairie

By Molly DeVore
madison
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 31-year-old man was arrested after attempting to shoot someone in the parking lot of a Sun Prairie apartment Thursday morning, according to Sun Prairie police. Nicholas R. Thompson of Sun Prairie shot at the victim once but did not hit the person, then fled the scene, Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said. Officers responded to several reports of a possible shooting at the Element Apartments in Sun Prairie shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police located Thompson outside a nearby residence and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree attempted homicide.

madison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Element Apartments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy