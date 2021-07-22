Man arrested after shooting in Sun Prairie

A 31-year-old man was arrested after attempting to shoot someone in the parking lot of a Sun Prairie apartment Thursday morning, according to Sun Prairie police. Nicholas R. Thompson of Sun Prairie shot at the victim once but did not hit the person, then fled the scene, Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said. Officers responded to several reports of a possible shooting at the Element Apartments in Sun Prairie shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police located Thompson outside a nearby residence and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree attempted homicide.