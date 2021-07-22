Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Voters Prevail In Missouri: 275,000 To Gain Access To Health Care

By St. Louis Public Radio
Posted by 
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thursday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that an additional 275,000 low-income individuals in the state are again eligible for publicly-funded health care. Missouri voters successfully pushed through a state constitutional amendment on the ballot last August to adopt Medicaid expansion, but the Republican-dominated legislature refused to implement it, prompting Gov. Mike Parson, also a Republican, to pull the plug on plans to bolster the health care program.

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
636
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medicaid#Constitutional Amendment#Republican#The State Supreme Court#Missourians#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Health Services
Related
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Health care for immigrants: Letters

Re “State expands health care to more low-income immigrants” (July 28):. It is amazing to me that the state of California is now giving health care to undocumented immigrants. Justifying it by saying that they pay state and federal income tax and local sales tax is ludicrous. They take more...
Missouri StateJoplin Globe

Your view: Attempts to disenfranchise Missouri voters fail

I was so happy to read that our Missouri Supreme Court stopped our Missouri Legislature and governor from disenfranchising 1,263,776 Missouri voters who voted to amend the Missouri Constitution and expand Medicaid. Our governor and Legislature thought they were above the law and knew what was best for the people...
LawPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Health Care Law Practices

Information was obtained from firm representatives and BBJ records. Information on the List was supplied by individual firms through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the BBJ. Only those that responded to our inquiries or those with available data were listed. Ties are broken by number of firm-wide attorneys.
Missouri Statestlpublicradio.org

How Medicaid Expansion Will Help The Working Poor Access Health Care — And Change Missouri Politics

Autumn Stultz helped fundamentally change Missouri. That may seem like hyperbole, but the single mother from Springfield was one of three plaintiffs in a landmark legal case in which the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that a 2020 ballot item expanding Medicaid was valid — and that the state has to sign up thousands of Missourians who constitute a segment of the working poor.
Health ServicesMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Promoting accessible, affordable health care

I really do not know how to verify the truthfulness of contradicting news reports that come my way. State Rep. Kim Abbott (guest column, July 22) claims that efforts are being made by our leading Republicans to force hideous red tape on my fellow Montanans when they apply for HELP benefits for their health care. I tend to support her view on why this will unleash devastation on our citizens.
Health ServicesLeavenworth Times

Great health care workers

I am totally in awe of our health workers during this time of the pandemic, which now is being called the pandemic of the unvaccinated. I’m not sure that I could show up every day to give care to people who have refused to be protected and who then get sick enough to go to the hospital.
Missouri Stateexcelsiorspringsstandard.com

MISSOURI VOTERS WIN

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Supreme Court overruled Gov. Mike Parson and the majority of Republicans in the General Assembly who agreed to thwart the will of Missouri voters by refusing to fund Medicare expansion. Fifty-three percent of voters statewide in August 2020 approved a ballot amendment…
Health Servicesiowatorch.com

Cavanaugh and Hendrickson: A Solution for More Access to Health Care

Increasing access to quality health care in Iowa is a priority. Sadly, rural hospitals suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic as many could not offer out-patient procedures, which resulted in a major financial loss and forced some patients to go without care. Many rural hospitals also closed maternity wards and more mental health care providers are needed. To increase access to health care policymakers, need to consider repealing obsolete Certificate of Need (CON) laws, which restrict access and competition.
Public HealthLiberal First

Moran pushes for veteran health access

Work to address gaps in veteran health care in Kansas has gained another victory. Wednesday, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee voted to pass the Guaranteeing Healthcare Access to Personnel Who Served (GHAPS) Act, which was introduced by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) to help address gaps in veteran health care and ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs is serving veterans in hard-to-reach places.

Comments / 0

Community Policy