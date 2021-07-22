Colorado ends all consideration of program to limit employee car trips

After a year of constant innovation on behalf of clients, V Digital Services jumped up two spots in the Denver Business Journal's annual ranking of the leading advertising agencies in the Denver area. The Journal survey ranked companies according to their 2020 gross income while also taking into account the number of full-time equivalent employees. It defined the Denver area as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties). Once the results were tabulated, VDS placed at No. 22, two slots higher than its finish last year. The fast-growing digital marketing agency, located in the historic Westword offices at 13th Avenue and Lincoln downtown, is coming off a year of creative customer service strategies that have positioned it for even greater growth as the Colorado economy expands in the COVID comeback. "I'm so proud of the job our team has done in an extremely competitive market and over the course of an extremely challenging year," said Scott Tobias, Westword Publisher and chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "Their commitment to meeting the needs of our customers is why more and more Denver businesses are turning to us to fine-tune their online presence." Since 2013 VDS has offered a range of custom digital solutions designed to support everything from small and medium sized businesses to franchise and enterprise customers. Among the many recent products driving growth for the team is Premium Tier SEO Service, a special package for customers who operate at scale, do business in multiple markets or just need more sophisticated search solutions for their online business. That best-in-class offering includes the opportunity to communicate directly and regularly with a dedicated SEO expert who crafts customized strategies based on deep-dive consultations. As the digital marketing arm of VMG, V Digital Services operates in more than 300 American cities. The agency offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies, drawing upon its diverse staff of specialists in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and pay-per-click advertising. The recognition from the DBJ comes on the heels of another corporate accolade for VDS. On June 30, the agency received a Bronze Stevie Award in the 19th annual American Business Awards, widely considered the country's premier business awards program. The VDS team bested dozens of competitors in the "Company of the Year" category for medium-sized American advertising, marketing or public relations companies. High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Scott Tobias at 303-293-3535 or email at SCOTT.TOBIAS@WESTWORD.COM.