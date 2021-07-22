Cancel
U.S. Weighs Deploying Balloons To Provide Internet Access To Cubans During Crackdown

By Brett Tingley
The Cuban government is making it hard for citizens to communicate with the outside world, limiting internet access and possibly jamming radio bands. In the aftermath of the Cuban government's response to protests throughout the country, the United States government is weighing what options it has for restoring communication services on the island nation. Internet service is currently suspended throughout Cuba, and some ham radio frequencies are even being jammed in Florida, preventing even rudimentary communications with the island.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

