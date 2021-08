We used to assume that Democrats and Republicans, all differences aside, at least shared allegiance to the small-d-democratic values that have sustained our republic for over two centuries. We used to assume that the two major political parties in the United States were both committed to a common democracy, including free and fair and accessible elections, law and order and the peaceful transfer of power. We used to assume that both sides were also for protecting the greater good through science-based public health and welfare measures, especially in a global pandemic.