Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

JBLM lieutenant found dead near Mount St. Helens was ‘exceptional soldier and leader’

By Angelica Relente
Olympian
 11 days ago

The 25-year-old army lieutenant who was found dead near Mount St. Helens was “an exceptional Soldier and leader,” according to a press release from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs office. Brian Yang was assigned to the 513th Transportation Company, 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command,...

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Yang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount St Helens#Lieutenant#Jblm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Cowlitz County, WAkptv.com

Missing hiker found dead on Mount Whittier

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was who was reported missing on Mount St. Helens has been found dead, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Brian Yang, a First Lieutenant from Joint Base Lewis McCord, was believed to have arrived sometime between Sunday and Monday near the Coldwater Trailhead. His vehicle was found parked at the trailhead on Monday evening. The sheriff's office said Yang was believed to have been training for an upcoming Ultra Marathon event.
Cowlitz County, WAThe Suburban Times

JBLM Soldier found deceased off-base

A press release from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. On July 21, 2021, at approximately 2 p.m., following an extensive search led by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office, 1st Lt. Brian Yang was found deceased along a run route near Mt. St. Helens. Yang was a platoon leader assigned to 513th Transportation...
Cowlitz County, WADemocrat-Herald

Crews search for missing hiker near Mount St. Helens

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an Army lieutenant reported missing near Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington state. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says crews are searching for a missing hiker, identified as 1st Lt. Brian Yang in the Coldwater area of Mount St. Helens. KOIN reports Yang, 25, was last seen at the Coldwater Trail Head around 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Cowlitz County, WAMy Clallam County

Body of Army Lt. recovered near Mt. St. Helens

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of an Army lieutenant reported missing near Mount St. Helens. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said hikers found 1st Lt. Brian Yang on a ridge below them in the Mt. Whittier area on Wednesday afternoon. Searchers say he appeared to have...
Jackson, SCPosted by
Military Times

Fort Jackson soldier found dead in forest off-base

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — The body of a soldier stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has been found off base, Army officials said. The State newspaper reports that officials have confirmed the death of Sgt. 1st Class Greg Abbott of Columbia. Abbott’s body was found in a vehicle...
Jeffersonville, INWave 3

Person found dead near Jeffersonville road

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A person was found dead near a road in Jeffersonville Friday morning. A report of an unconscious person in the 60 block of Edgewood Lane was reported around 7 a.m., Jeffersonville Police Department Lt. Isaac Parker said. When officers arrived, they confirmed the person was dead.
Boulder County, COnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Man found dead near Boulder County Fairgrounds

Jul. 29—A man was found dead near the Boulder County Fairgrounds on Wednesday night, but investigators at this time to do not suspect foul play. The body was discovered by a worker at the Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, and called in to dispatchers at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, according to Boulder County sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Soldier found dead in barracks near Salisbury

The “sudden” death of a soldier at Army barracks in Wiltshire is under investigation.A woman in her 30s died in the Royal Artillery Barracks in Larkhill garrison, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.Emergency services were called to the barracks on Salisbury Plain at 12.20pm on Thursday.Wiltshire Police said it was not treating the death as suspicious.A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Larkhill Garrison yesterday following the sudden death of a woman in her thirties.”They added: “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time. We would ask that their privacy is respected.”In a statement, the MoD confirmed that the soldier died on 22 July.It added: “The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time.” Read More UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast‘Pingdemic’ chills UK’s economic rebound, data suggestsNursery apprentice jailed for 14-and-a-half years for sexually abusing toddlers
Saint Croix County, WIWEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County jail inmate found dead Sunday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 46-year-old inmate is found dead by deputies at St. Croix County Jail Sunday morning. Deputies say Danyiel Mager from New Richmond was found lying in her bunk at 11:42 a.m. Sunday and not breathing. Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures, but were not successful. Mager...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...
Law Enforcementcrimevoice.com

CROWD SURROUNDS OFFICERS WHILE THEY ARREST GANG MEMBER

Originally published as a Riverside Police Department Facebook post – “On Sunday, July 4, 2021 shortly before 2:00 a.m., two Watch A officers patrolling the University Avenue corridor stopped a car near University Avenue and Iowa Avenue. When they contacted the driver, they learned he was a documented gang member with a criminal history of weapons-related offenses.
Saint Petersburg, FLwfla.com

Well-known barber found dead in bullet-riddled car in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car with riddled with bullet holes in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning. Police said Anthony Link, 37, was found dead in a car parked in an alley near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 26th Street. SSPD confirmed that Link is the well-known owner of ATL Barbershop/Salon.
Lafayette, LAwmleader.com

He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said.
Florida StateNewsweek

Florida Woman Jailed for Exposing Herself to Passengers on Flight, Kicking Officer

A Florida woman was jailed after causing a ruckus on a regional airport flight out of South Dakota on Friday. Mistie Justice Watkins, 41, of Daytona Beach faces charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault on law enforcement, and unlawful occupancy stemming from her behavior on a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport. She also had an active warrant out of Meade County, Kentucky. She was escorted off the craft by police after the incident was called in at around 8:50 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy