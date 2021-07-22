Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Argyle, TX

Traffic signal on Hwy 377 to be activated soon

By Mark Smith
Posted by 
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new traffic signal on Hwy 377, just north of Argyle, will be activated in about a month or so once roadwork is complete. The traffic lights are currently up, but not yet functioning, at Hwy 377 and Vintage Boulevard. A city spokesperson said Thursday that the traffic signal is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, but it will remain inactive until roadway paving is complete on Vintage Boulevard at that intersection.

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Lights#Hwy 377
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

I-635/Hwy 121 Interchange Project completed ahead of schedule

The I-635/Hwy 121 Interchange Project, which snarled traffic many weekends just south of Flower Mound, is now complete, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT and NorthGate Constructors hosted a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony for the $370 million project that widened Hwy 121 to accommodate a new interchange and added new direct connectors for FM 2499 and Hwy 26 to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area.
Denton, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FM 407 to be reduced to one lane at Denton Creek next week

Starting next week, Texas Department of Transportation crews will reduce FM 407 to one lane at Denton Creek, between the city of Justin and the town of Northlake. The lane closure will be for bridge work over the creek from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. on Aug. 14, according to a TxDOT news release. The closure is weather permitting and subject to change.
Argyle, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Crawford Road project to be completed ahead of schedule

The Crawford Road reconstruction project is now expected to be complete next month, ahead of the initial fall timeline. Crawford Road will be fully reopened by Aug. 12, weather permitting, according to the town of Argyle. The town had been saying since before the project began in December that it was expected to be complete by October, but that was a worst-case scenario sort of timeline. Despite some delays caused by weather and a concrete shortage, Jagoe Public Company crews are going to be able to complete the work and reopen the road in time for the beginning of the school year.
Roanoke, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

TxDOT plans traffic switch on Hwy 377 next week

The Texas Department of Transportation will move barriers and switch traffic onto new pavement on northbound and southbound Hwy 377 in Roanoke next week. The switch will take place from James Street to Parish Lane on Monday, July 19 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m., according to a TxDOT news release. Access to side streets will be limited during this time. Main Street and Parish Lane will remain open during the operation.
Argyle, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

More Crawford Road delays expected this week

Construction crews are working on a small but impactful section of the Crawford Road project this week that will cause additional delays for drivers. The vast majority of Crawford Road has been westbound-only since May as construction crews reconstruct the road, one lane at a time. The only section that has remained two lanes has been the 650 feet from I-35W to C. Taylor Road, to allow for the detour route. But crews are now working on that section, which has and will cause traffic delays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy