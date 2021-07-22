Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

Shoppers Say This Top-Selling Knee Pillow Has 'Fully Relieved' Their Sciatic Pain—and It's 62% Off Right Now

By Ariel Scotti
Real Simple
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to sleep with aching joints, leg and back pain from arthritis, sciatic nerve issues, or any other chronic pain is frustrating. It's hard to get comfortable, let alone fall asleep, if you're constantly tossing and turning in search of the right position. Luckily, 5,400 five-star ratings on Amazon point to a soft yet supportive solution in the Cushy Form Knee Pillow.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Pain#Back Pain#Pain Relief#Chronic Pain#Pillow#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
Related
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

The Cooling Orthopedic Dog Bed That Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with Is Just $27 Right Now

Having trouble finding the best orthopedic dog bed that actually offers support? According to Amazon shoppers, the Bedsure Dog Bed is ″well worth your money″ for its quality construction and orthopedic cushioning. In fact, this fan-favorite pet bed, which has been dubbed the number one best-selling dog bed on Amazon, is currently on sale and has been marked down 23 percent. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so you better act fast so you can grab Amazon's top-rated dog bed for as little as $27.
Workoutstriathlete.com

5 Sciatica Stretches to Relieve That Burning Pain

If you’ve ever experienced sciatica, you know it can be painful to the point of being unbearable, and affect everything from the way you move to your quality of sleep and how you exercise. But while sciatica is uncomfortable, it is also curable. The prescription? Sciatica stretches that can provide both temporary relief from your symptoms and help ease discomfort in the long term. Specifically yoga can be helpful in both relieving your symptoms and improving your mental outlook when you’re faced with sciatic pain.
ShoppingReal Simple

Shoppers Say These $40 'Hotel-Quality' Cooling Pillows Are So Much Better Than Expensive Ones

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sleeping with a cooling pillow can truly do wonders at bedtime—especially when it's so hot outside. Why? Temperature is one of the top sleep factors that can determine how well you snooze, according to the National Sleep Foundation. So if you're too warm, you'll probably toss and turn for hours on end. It's why thousands of people are seeking out cool bedding products that'll save the day (and night), like the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set, which is equal parts comfortable, breathable, and affordable.
ShoppingReal Simple

This Cooling Pillow Is Giving Shoppers Their 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's 50% Off Right Now

Getting a good night's sleep is a rarity for so many of us that the National Institutes of Health says we're in the middle of a sleep epidemic. Plus, it's hard to keep up with our changing sleep needs as we get older, and sleeping during the rising temperatures of the summer can make it even harder when you're tossing and turning through sweaty sheets and pillows. But thousands of people are finding relief in a cooling pillow that's made for hot sleepers and anyone else finding themselves counting sheep at night.
HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

Stressed-Out Sleeping? These Pillows Can Help Relieve the Pain In Your Neck

Picture this: You’ve awoken from a deep sleep, ready to get up and start your day. As you begin to lift your head from your pillow, you experience a shooting pain in the back of your neck. Your body recoils from the feeling, and your day is already off to a bad start. That pain persists, making your neck feel stiff and uncomfortable as you attempt to just go about your daily tasks. You’ve probably had an experience like this, and you’re not the first. Neck pain is fairly common, but it isn’t always easy to identify why you may be...
RetailPopular Mechanics

The 10 Best Pillows for Neck Pain

If you’re waking up regularly with a sore neck, chances are you need a new pillow. If your pillow is too high or too low, your neck will strain to compensate for the poor support. Though you might think any new pillow will do, the kind you get should really depend on your sleeping style. Read more below on how you can select a pillow to help reduce neck strain, as well as our reviews on the best pillows to consider to support your neck.
AmazonApartment Therapy

I’m a Side-Sleeper and These Affordable Pillows Helped Me Say Goodnight to Neck Pain for Good

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For the longest time, I never gave the pillow I slept with much thought. That is, however, until I began waking up with severe neck pain and feeling anything but rested. As I looked down at my pancaked pillow, I thought to myself, “Ouch — it may be time for an upgrade.” So began my quest for a new pillow. As a side sleeper, I knew I needed to find something with an ample amount of support for my neck, so I started testing. From memory foam pillows to orthopedic pillows to every pillow I came across in a targeted ad, I tried them all, but I still couldn’t find my “Goldilocks” pillow. That is, until I came across the Fern and Willow Premium Down Alternative Pillow and found my new go-to that was just right.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Acne-Erasing Serum 'Changed Their Lives'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. If you're looking for a skin miracle, consider this your guiding light. No really ー time and time again, one serum in particular has taken people by storm, performing results just shy of magic on the most stubborn concerns. Calming painful acne? Check. Minimizing monstrous pores? Check. Smoothing over pesky age lines? Check.
Women's HealthWFMZ-TV Online

Joint relief: Easing knee pain in women

Each year, about 10 million women see their doctors for knee pain. The discomfort can be debilitating, but are there ways to stop knee pain before it starts?. Good knees are essential to helping you get around. But injuries, arthritis, and aging can all cause problems, especially for women. They’re up to eight times more likely than men to suffer from knee pain.
Fitnessyourislandnews.com

What exercises can help relieve TMJ pain?

People experiencing pain due to a temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder can try a range of exercises to relieve it. These exercises can improve jaw strength and mobility. TMJ disorders are a group of conditions affecting the muscles and bones of the jaw. They cause pain in the joint that connects the jaw to the skull and allows a person to open and close their mouth. The pain can stem from the muscles responsible for moving the joint or the joint itself.
Shoppingmyrecipes.com

Amazon Shoppers Say This Top-Rated Egg Pan Is 'Truly Nonstick'—and It's Only $10

When you're making breakfast for one, it may feel like all of the nonstick pans you own are far too large for the amount of food you're making. So rather than dirty a huge frying pan to make a single egg, look to the Granitestone Blue Mini Nonstick Egg and Omelet Pan from Amazon which is designed to perfectly prepare one to two eggs at a time. And as a bonus, it's currently 50% off.
FitnessMedical News Today

Can a gluten-free diet relieve period pain?

“I’d be woken by a cramping feeling in my lower belly, so I’d quickly get up and take some pain[relievers]. But before they got working, I would be lying on the floor with agonizing cramps spreading down my legs and up my back, shaking, sweating, and trying not to vomit. Then I’d be wiped out for the rest of the day.”
LifestyleQuad-Cities Times

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: How to match your sleep style with right pillow

There’s nothing more frustrating than tossing and turning all night long watching the clock because you’re either having trouble getting to sleep, or just not staying asleep. While there are several reasons for poor sleep, your pillow may be part of the problem. Learning about different pillows for different sleeping...
Pet ServicesReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say This $27 Cleaning Tool Sucks Up Pet Hair Better Than a Dyson

Being a pet owner is fun and all, but many can agree that cleaning up after their furry friend is a lot of work. This is especially true when it comes to pet hair. If you're still struggling to find a successful pet hair removal method, Amazon shoppers have discovered a helpful tool that will take the stress out of keeping your furniture clean: the Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller.
Small BusinessReal Simple

I Can't Stop Buying People This Shea Moisturizer From Amazon

There are two kinds of people: Those who've mastered the art of just-because gift giving and those who find themselves sweating in the wine aisle trying to decide if going by solely the label is an appropriate way to gauge whether a bottle is hostess gift worthy. Spoiler: I'm the latter.
Diseases & Treatmentsdiscoverhealth.org

My knee hurts … now what? Ortho surgeon answers questions about knee pain

Snap, crackle, pop! That’s not your cereal … it’s your knees! But is it a bad sign?. How about that aching knee … should you let it sideline you?. Orthopaedic surgeon Frank “Spike” Phillips, MD, answered these questions and more as part of a recent webinar. In the recorded presentation, which you can watch here, Dr. Phillips discusses the causes of knee pain and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy