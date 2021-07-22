Cancel
Missouri State

A surprise win for Medicaid in Missouri shows the folly of GOP legislatures

By Columnist
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, when President Biden and Democrats passed the huge covid-19 relief bill into law, they included a provision that would send a huge wad of federal cash to red states that would drop their opposition to expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Of all the dozen red...

Related
Congress & CourtsWebster County Citizen

Medicaid initiative ruled constitutional by Missouri Supreme Court

The Missouri Supreme Court vacated a lower court’s decision in the state’s Medicaid expansion case, agreeing that the voter-approved plan to offer Medicaid to more people should stand. Thursday's unanimous decision sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court. The state Supreme Court ruled that the 2020 ballot measure...
POTUSMSNBC

Court smacks down GOP effort to ignore voters' will on Medicaid

Missouri residents voted last year to bring Medicaid expansion to their state. It wasn't easy, but as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously that state officials cannot ignore voters' will. Moving with uncharacteristic speed, the high court overruled Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem's decision...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri court reverses Medicaid expansion decision

The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday vacated a lower court’s decision in the state’s Medicaid expansion case, agreeing that the voter-approved plan to offer Medicaid to more people should stand. The unanimous decision sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court. The state Supreme Court ruled that the 2020...
Missouri StateSpringfield Business Journal

Opinion: Tracing Medicaid's financial history in Missouri

There is a fascinating history to Missouri's recent special session to fix the legislature's failure to continue one of the state's most important financial mechanisms that assures adequate funding for Medicaid health coverage. The mechanism goes back to 1990 when Missouri accepted voluntary contributions from the Missouri Hospital Association to...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

More than 100 state legislators joining Texas Democrats to push voting bills in DC

More than 100 state legislators are slated to join Texas House Democrats in Washington, D.C., on Monday, as the lawmakers push for federal voting reform. The lawmakers from nearly 30 states will participate in a “Week of Action” to demand President Biden and the Senate “do whatever it takes to immediately pass the For the People Act,” the sweeping voting right legislation championed by Democrats that was blocked by Senate Republicans.
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Quorum-busting Texas Democrats joined in D.C. by lawmakers from other states

More than 100 lawmakers from states across the U.S. are joining Texas' quorum-breaking Democrats in Washington this week to intensify pressure on Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation. The lawmakers hail from nearly 30 states, including those where Republican voting legislation has been passed or is being proposed, such...
Missouri Stateksgf.com

Missouri GOP Treasurer Running For Auditor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running for state auditor. Fitzpatrick announced his candidacy Thursday. Current Auditor Nicole Galloway has said she won’t run for another term in 2022. The state auditor checks for government waste, fraud and abuse. The office conducts regular auditors of...
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Anti-Medicaid GOP lawmakers disgraceful, should resign

Regarding "In a unanimous ruling, Missouri high court says Medicaid expansion ‘valid’" (July 23): Last year the people of Missouri voted 53.25% to 46.75% to expand Medicaid. It was no surprise that the 137 Republicans in the Missouri Legislature did not like the results of the Medicaid vote. They reacted like dictators and, along with Gov. Mike Parson, showed their contempt for the people of Missouri by refusing to expand Medicaid. Fortunately, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled against this junta of arrogant, anti-democracy Republicans and in favor of the hundreds of thousands of Missourians who voted for the expansion.
U.S. Politicsheraldsun.com

Why Democrats get a fraction of the staff that GOP leaders employ at NC legislature

While Democrats hold 42% of House seats and 44% of Senate seats, the minority party gets far fewer staffers than leadership in the Republican majority. Each of the 170 state legislators gets one legislative assistant to handle the work of their office, but top House and Senate leaders get to determine how dozens of other partisan positions are allocated among lawmakers.
POTUSNPR

GOP-Controlled State Legislatures Are Taking A Sharp Right Turn, Journalist Says

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Though this year's proliferation of bills restricting ballot access in red states has commanded national attention, it represents just one stream in a torrent of conservative legislation posed to remake the country. GOP controlled states have advanced their most conservative agenda in years, and one that reflects Donald Trump's present stamp on the party. That's what my guest, Ronald Brownstein, wrote in a recent column in The Atlantic, where he's a senior editor. He's also a senior political analyst at CNN. Earlier this year, he wrote a column in The Atlantic titled "How The GOP Surrendered To Extremism." One of his books - unrelated topic - is titled "The Second Civil War: How Extreme Partisanship Has Paralyzed Washington And Polarized America."
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Prosecuting Trump for role in Jan. 6 riot got easier thanks to Capitol officers' testimony

“All of them – all of them were telling us, ‘Trump sent us.” In harrowing, heart-wrenching testimony before a House select committee established to investigate the events of Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino A. Gonell and his Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department colleagues described last week how those they witnessed violently breaching the Capitol explicitly pointed to then-President Donald Trump’s role in causing the insurrection.
ElectionsFOXBusiness

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.
Washington Examiner

Sorry, AOC, lawmakers are already ignoring election results — in this blue state

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worries that Republicans may ignore state election results and do whatever suits them best. She complained that Republican electoral reforms that they say are to ensure election integrity are actually voter suppression. She also says that in the future, if Republicans don’t like election results, they won’t honor them.

