To be honest, I’m shocked this wasn’t already the case. A new bill would require parental consent for those under 18 to get the COVID Vaccine. The bill states that North Carolina children would need parental permission prior to receiving COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use. The legislation advanced through a Senate committee on Wednesday. The bill was approved by the Senate Health Care Committee, also contained in the bill is legislation that would expand the types of medications immunizing pharmacists are allowed to administer. It would have the state health director issue standing orders for immunizing pharmacists to administer more medications without an additional doctor’s prescription. Medications include nicotine smoking cessation programs, some oral contraceptives, contraceptives delivered through a skin patch, and prenatal vitamins.