Form 4 Intercontinental Exchang For: Jul 21 Filed by: Namkung James W

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,133,333 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Icosavax. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Icosavax, are expected to be approximately $182.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ICVX." The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Icosavax has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,819,999 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.