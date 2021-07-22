Cancel
Bin there, done that: Cockatoos learn to lift trash lids

By CHRISTINA LARSON
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- A few years ago, a Sydney scientist noticed a sulfur-crested cockatoo opening his trash bin. Not every resident would be thrilled, but ornithologist Richard Major was impressed by the ingenuity. It's quite a feat for a bird to grasp a bin lid with its beak, pry it open,...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

