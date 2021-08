The Iron Horse Café and Pie Shop is hosting a special event Thursday to help raise money for the medical fund for head cook/assistant manager Destiny Paddock. The fundraising concert with Claudia Williams of Montana Rose is scheduled for July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost for the event is $15, and $100 percent of the proceeds will go to the fund for Paddock, who was seriously injured in a rollover accident in early July.