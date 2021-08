It sure looks like Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum wants to have Bradley Beal alongside him in Beantown. He hinted as much in his latest Instagram activity. On Saturday, internet personality Famous Los posted a video reaction on the rumors that the Golden State Warriors have Beal at the top of their wishlist. Add to that the rumors the Washington Wizards guard would actually welcome going to Bay Area to pair up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.