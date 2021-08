According to a new report, Netflix is turning to BioWare and EA's Dragon Age series for its next video game adaptation. Now a multi-media franchise, Dragon Age was birthed back in 2009, when the aforementioned pair released Dragon Age Origins, a release widely considered one of the best RPGs of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation. Two years later, a sequel, dubbed Dragon Age II, was released to a mixed reception. And then three years later in 2014, the most recent entry in the franchise, Dragon Age Inquisition, released to the biggest critical and commercial acclaim so far for the series, winning numerous Game of the Year awards in the process, though some detractors will point towards how light 2014 was in terms of compelling releases as the reason why. Whatever the case, a fourth installment is currently in the works and apparently so is a Netflix TV series.